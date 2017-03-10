Late Wintry Wallop Targets 39M From Ohio to Cape Cod

With spring just over a week away, winter isn’t willing to bow out without another bone-chilling blast.

About 39 million people on Friday were under a winter weather alert in a narrow swath stretching from eastern Ohio to Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Snow began falling early morning in major cities along the East Coast. New York City is set to see about 2 to 3 inches before the snowstorm moves out by 3 p.m. ET, while Boston could see between 1 to 2 inches and the Cape Cod area could see up to 8 inches.

“This is actually going to be a pretty big storm for some people, especially Cape Cod, parts of coastal New England and then especially eastern Long Island as well,” said Weather Channel meteorologist Ari Sarsalari.

He added that the storm will bring frigid temperatures overnight and into the weekend.

Record lows could be challenged in the Northeast, and wind chill could make Saturday morning feel like 7 degrees in New York, 12 degrees in Washington, D.C., and minus 3 degrees in Boston.

Warming centers are being set up in some cities, including Newark, New Jersey.

Commuters walk through a wintry mix of snow and sleet during the morning rush hour in the Financial District, on March 10, 2017, in New York City. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Meanwhile, don’t expect the weather to turn more spring-like next week.

A Nor’easter is on track to move up the East Coast Monday into Tuesday, forecasters say, with D.C. up to Boston expected to see a mix of rain and snow.

Nevertheless, don’t forget to “

spring forward” this Sunday.