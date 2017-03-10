Judge Denies Stand Your Ground Defense

A Pasco County judge has ruled against a former police officer who was attempting to use the Stand Your Ground defense in a deadly 2014 movie theater shooting.

Judge Susan Barthle ruled Friday that 74-year-old Curtis Reeves did not have to use lethal force when he shot and killed 43-year-old Chad Oulson at the theater north of Tampa, according to NBC affiliate WFLA.

Reeves testified in the case, as did Oulson’s widow. The retired cop says he feared for his life following a confrontation inside the theater.

Reeves said he shot Oulson after he was either punched or hit in the face with a cellphone. The judge said a videotape of the events that afternoon didn’t support his testimony.

The incident after the two men got into an argument because Oulson was texting his daughter’s day care during the movie previews.

The case has received much attention across the state and around the nation as a barometer of how the Stand Your Ground defense could be used – including by the Florida Legislature, where some lawmakers want to see changes made on both sides of the issue.

