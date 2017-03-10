Fort Valley’s rich sports history on display at FVSU

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Smithsonian Institute chose Fort Valley as one of its destination in it’s nationwide sports exhibit tour.

Now, the sports history of Fort Valley and Peach County will be on display for free. Fort Valley was one of 130 small towns chosen for the exhibit.

Dawn Herd-Clark, who helped lead the charge for the sports exhibit, came on 41Today to talk about it.

She says the exhibit covers all types of sports dating back as far as the early 1900’s. There are artifacts and pictures each telling a unique story from the high school level up to the professional level.

Herd-Clark says everyone can get something out of the exhibit. It encompasses all aspects of sports, including cheerleaders, the band, and fans.

The Smithsonian Hometown Team Exhibit ends April 15. It is in the Pettigrew Center at Fort Valley State from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The exhibit is free and there are activities for kids.