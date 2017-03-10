Forsyth welcomes skate park, splash pad for summer

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Forsyth has a big weekend ahead–they’re celebrating the Forsythia Festival and two new recreation projects.

“We had a lot of kids that were interested in a skatepark,” said Forsyth Mayor Eric Wilson.

Forsyth Mayor Eric Wilson isn’t much of a skater himself.

“I gave it a try on a bicycle this summer, there, unfortunately there are some photos and videos of that that I hope don’t get out there,” said Wilson, with a laugh.

But plenty of kids are interested.

“We found out it was really a hit,” said Wilson.

That’s why he worked with city council to roll the skate park into motion near the city’s golf course on Country Club Drive.

“Other cities obviously have skate parks and features but I think we have a unique opportunity here, we’ve got some unique equipment,” said Wilson.

That includes the pump track, which requires a lot of speed to navigate.

“We had the pump track demo come out this summer, we had over 200 kids come out,” said Wilson.

Also, the city’s replacing the old pool with something a lot more fun than an old hole the ground.

“Our goal when we put the contract out was to have it completed by the end of May, we think we’re on schedule for that,” said Wilson.

Wilson thinks it will brighten the city’s future.

“We think it pays dividends when you invest in kids,” said Wilson. “We’re doing a lot of things for kids right now, and I don’t see them as expenses I see them as investments because it gives them something good and meaningful to do.”

Which keeps kids interested in having a better future.

The ribbon cutting for the skate park starts at 9 a.m. Saturday.