Florida Cop Who Fatally Shot Retiree Fired

Lee Coel and his K-9, Spirit. Punta Gorda Police Department

Coel, who has pleaded not guilty, could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

Punta Gorda Police Chief Tom Lewis also faces a misdemeanor culpable negligence charge for his role in the incident and remains on administrative leave. He has said in a previous statement that he holds himself “100 percent accountable.”

Knowlton had been playacting as a victim during a “shoot/don’t shoot” exercise with about three dozen other participants, including her husband of 55 years, when a live round struck her, police said. Coel had fired the fatal bullet, although Lewis at the time said only blanks were supposed to be used during the citizen police academy.

Related:

Witness Recounts Fatal Shooting of Florida Woman During Police Drill

Coel was placed on administrative leave, and in November, the Punta Gorda City Council approved a more than $2 million settlement with the Knowlton family.

It was revealed shortly after the shooting that Coel had a checkered work history. He was investigated by internal affairs for an October 2015 arrest during which a man was mauled by his police dog for at least two minutes. The mauling was caught on police dashcam and went viral.

Coel was also asked to resign from a previous post with the Miramar Police Department in Florida in April 2013 for “failure to satisfactorily complete agency field training program.”