Fire blazes through East Macon home, family escapes

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A family is picking up the pieces after their home in East Macon was destroyed in a fire Friday morning.

Macon-Bibb firefighters responded to the home on Apple Blossom Way around 5:30 a.m.

Investigators say it was lightning that probably started the fire. It’s unknown how many people were inside the home, but everyone was able to escape without injuries.

It took firefighters about two hours to put out the fire, which damaged neighboring homes as well.

The American Red Cross was on scene helping the family, as they begin the recovery process.

