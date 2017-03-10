Drug bust in Telfair County leads to two arrests and thousands of pills seized

LUMBER CITY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A major drug bust occurred Wednesday afternoon at a residence in rural Telfair County, the Sheriff’s Department announced in a news release Friday.

Thousands of pills and various controlled substances were seized by authorities, as well as a number of firearms, 15 slot machines, and over $12,000.

The bust was a result of a four-month long investigation.

Two people were inside the residence when it was raided and were taken into custody:

Arthur Alex Sirmans, a 69-year-old white male of Lumber City, Georgia. He was the owner of the residence, and is facing a multitude of charges including possession with intent to distribute dangerous drugs, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Bethany Dawn Thompson, a 25-year-old white female of Brunswick, Georgia. She is facing charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, with more charges possible as the investigation continues.

The investigation is ongoing, as investigators will continue to interview witnesses and review home security footage. More arrests are anticipated.