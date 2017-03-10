Candles capture essence of Macon’s historic neighborhoods

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon antique shop is spreading city-wide pride through smell.

“A lot of times smell or a scent might remind you of something in your hometown,” said Co-Owner of Creter’s on Ingleside Patsy Knotts.

With a little help from Ella B’s candle company in North Carolina, Creter’s on Ingleside is giving Macon residents a sense of community through scent.

“They depict different neighborhoods in Macon..we sell them to a lot of realtors who are bringing new people into the area.”

Each candle’s aroma corresponds to 5 different neighborhoods–Ingleside, Vineville, Downtown, Wesleyan and Shirley Hills.

“We chose the floral fragrance for Shirley Hills because they have all the beautiful gardens that you see,” Knotts said.

But she added that it isn’t just the glimmer of the flame or the nice fragrance they create that has Macon residents wanting to buy. For many people, the candles are a way to relive fond memories.

“People like these candles because it reminds them of their home…it is pretty unique because it is tied to Macon and the different neighborhoods,” she continued.

If you happen to stop by and don’t see your neighborhood…no worries.

Knotts says they can customize a candles so anyone can capture the essence of your community with the flicker of a wick.

Creter’s on Ingleside has been in business in Macon for over 70 years. In addition to showing a little hometown glory through buying a candle, residents are also supporting a locally owned business when they buy.