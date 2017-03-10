A Child's Choice as Famine Stalks East Africa: To Feed His Siblings or Eat

A girl stands outside her makeshift hut at a camp for those displaced by drought in Qardho, Somalia, on Thursday. Ben Curtis / AP

“People have asked me a lot about donor fatigue, but I think a better term for it is the overwhelming of the humanitarian system,” Challiss McDonough, a senior regional communications officer for east Africa at the World Food Program, told NBC News. “The number of crises that the world is facing, and the number of people in need, and the severity of that need is essentially unprecedented, at least in my lifetime.”

She added: “The humanitarian needs have grown so quickly and so enormously that they are outstripping the resources that are available to meet them.”

The thread that connects, and exacerbates each of the crises, is conflict and, in South Sudan, as in the other affected countries, violence presents a major obstacle to relief efforts.

“One of the biggest challenges is access — being able to reach those who need our assistance the most, and populations being able to reach us,” Elizabeth White, a policy adviser working with aid agency Oxfam in South Sudan, told NBC News.

“In the areas where Oxfam and other agencies work that are experiencing emergency levels of hunger — one step away from famine — the humanitarian presence and that unfettered access has been cited as the reason that those areas are not in a state of famine. Holding back the hunger in those areas,” White said.

“The flip side of that is that the areas that are experiencing the worst levels of conflict, you’ve got the needs rising … and then we can’t get in to assist them because of the insecurity on the ground,” she added.

Mothers hold their malnourished children in a stabilization center in South Sudan on March 4. Albert Gonzalez Farran / AFP – Getty Images

While aid agencies work diligently — to negotiate access to challenging areas, or to secure funding — for many people, the clock is ticking.

In South Sudan, aid workers warn that the looming rainy season will present further challenges to reaching vulnerable people. In Somalia, if the next rains fail as expected, the drought plaguing the country will become even more acute.

“In Somalia we’re looking to scale up very quickly to reach 2.5 million people in the next two months because we have a very short window of time to respond to stave off a famine,” McDonough said.