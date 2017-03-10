3,000-Year-Old Statue of Egypt's Most Powerful Pharaoh Found in Slum

A worker prepares to lift parts of the statue on Thursday. Xinhua News Agency / Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images

The sun temple in Heliopolis was founded by Ramses II, lending weight to the likelihood the statue is of him, archaeologists say.

It was one of the largest temples in Egypt, almost double the size of Luxor’s Karnak, but was destroyed in Greco-Roman times. Many of its obelisks were moved to Alexandria or to Europe and stones from the site were looted and used for building as Cairo developed.

“It is one of the most important excavations in Egypt,” Dr. Salima Ikram, an archaeologist and professor of Egyptology at the American University in Cairo who was part of the dig this week told NBC News. She described the new find as “spectacular, the things are astonishing.”

She said the ongoing work at the site is “crucially important because it is basically rescue archaeology of one of the most important religious places in ancient Egyptian history. It is the birthplace of the Sun God and indeed of Egypt and its civilization in terms of Egyptian mythology.”

Experts will now attempt to extract the remaining pieces of both statues before restoring them. If they are successful and the colossus is proven to depict Ramses II, it will be moved to the entrance of the Grand Egyptian Museum, set to open in 2018.

The discovery was made in the working-class area of Matariya, among unfinished buildings and mud roads.

Egyptian Antiquities Minister Khaled al-Anani inspects a part of a statue after it was unearthed on Thursday. Khaled Elfiqi / EPA