Forsyth holds a Food Truck Frenzy

FORSYTH, Georgia (41-NBC/WMGT) -If you were in Monroe County and smelled something good floating in the air you must have been driving on Johnston Street where it meets Tift College Drive. The chamber of commerce had a “food truck frenzy.”

Hundreds of people came out to eat some great food and enjoy the weather. Kids got to play in bounce houses. The entire community had a chance get together right before the big festival in Forsyth starts tomorrow.

Kari Buckindaile, Forsyth Monroe County Chamber of Commerce said, “We are thrilled to see this many people out here for a first-time event like this. We have four food trucks this year. We want to have more trucks next year and we hope you come out and see us this weekend.”

Saturday and Sunday is the 30th annual Forsythia Festival.