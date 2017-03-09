Wrongfully Convicted Man Gets $175,000 for 13 Years in Prison

Thirty-two states, D.C. and the federal government have laws that allow compensation for exonerees. Phil McCausland

But he slowly turned himself around.

Early on in his recovery, authorities belatedly entered the DNA into criminal databases, and identified a suspect who’d raped a young girl while Webb was just starting his prison sentence. But the statute of limitations prevented authorities from prosecuting the man. He walked free.

Around the same time, Webb was approached by his accuser, who apologized. He forgave her. To this day, she is the only person to say sorry for what was done to him. They became friends. He began to feel like he was healing.

He found a lawyer, Rand Eddy, who agreed to help him continue his compensation fight. For months, through the end of 2016 and the start of 2017, they pressed the state to reconsider the case. The state attorney general at the time, Scott Pruitt, did not respond. But after Pruitt left Oklahoma to become President Trump’s administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, his replacement approved Webb’s request.

The confirmation came Tuesday. All that’s left is for Webb to sign an agreement, a judge to approve it, and the check to arrive in the mail.

Lawrence Hellman, dean emeritus at the Oklahoma City University School of Law and founder of the Oklahoma Innocence Project, helped Webb and Eddy on the compensation case. He said the story showed that the justice system had a long way to go to reflect the extent of wrongful convictions.

Last year, there were a record 160 exonerations, and there have been 2,000 documented since 1989.

“Now that society has accepted that innocent people get convicted, what the public hasn’t focused on sufficiently is what happens to the people after they are exonerated,” Hellman said.

Webb celebrated this week’s news by telling his friends, including his accuser. But he also was afraid of getting too excited. He’d been let down so many times before.

“It’s like an abused animal’s reaction,” he explained. “Even though the person is caring and has no intention of hurting you or anything like that, you still have reason to back off or be scared. That feeling is still there, still waiting for something to go wrong.”

But it won’t go wrong, Eddy said. The remaining steps are formalities. Webb will get his money.

The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office did not respond to a request for comment.

Eddy said the $175,000 “absolutely” falls short of what Webb lost. He’d like to see a system that allows juries to decide such compensation claims.

“I wish it could be more, but it still means a lot to him,” Eddy said of his client.

Webb said he plans to use the money to repay his ex-wife for bankrolling his exoneration effort, and to pay back taxes, which will improve his credit and give him more financial stability.

He has become deeply spiritual during his recovery, and believes his path is being overseen by God. The compensation ─ the money and what it represents ─ is just another step, he said.

“But, hell, a public apology would have been the cheapest way to come to that,” Webb said.

For that, he’ll have to wait.