Wine Bar Sues Trump for Unfair Competition Over D.C. Hotel

Donald Trump and his family hold up a ribbon during the grand opening ceremony of the Trump International Hotel on Oct. 26, 2016. Evan Vucci / AP, file

But the owners — progressive activist Khalid Pitts and his wife, Diane Gross — argue that because Trump is president, his hotel and its bars and restaurants have become the top choice of lobbyists, foreign dignitaries and others seeking to “curry favor” with the administration.

Cork and other bars and restaurants in Washington are now “second choice for anyone who wants to gain favor with the government,” the couple’s attorney, Scott Rome, said at a press conference.

Gross said they are used to competition but believe Trump is using his stature to get a leg up on other businesses. They allege they have lost business to Trump’s hotel, though they did not put a dollar-figure on it.

“President Donald Trump’s ownership constitutes unfair competition and we are asking the courts to stop it,” said Gross.

She and her husband are not seeking monetary damages. Instead, their attorney said, they want Trump to divest from the hotel — or close it or resign.

“We are not seeking money,” Pitts said. “We simply want to level the playing field so all D.C. restaurants can complete fairly,” he said.

The lawyers stressed that the lawsuit is a business case and not a constitutional challenge invoking what’s known as the “Emoluments Clause,” which says that no office holder can accept a benefit from a foreign state.

A separate federal lawsuit argues that Trump violated the Emoluments Clause by failing to dissolve his business interests with foreign governments. Trump has resigned from the Trump Organization, which is now being run by his sons, and has pledged not to take profits from his businesses’ dealings with foreign clients.

Gross said that even though she is a Democrat, the decision to sue was a business call, not a political statement.

“It has nothing to do with the policies of the president,” she said.

“We’ve never sued anyone before,” she added.

“Never mind the president of the United States,” her husband said.