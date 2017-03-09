Washington State Wants Restraining Order Applied to Trump's New Travel Ban

Image: Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson Holds News Conference To Discuss Trump's New Immigration Executive Order

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson holds a press conference to discuss President Trump’s new immigration Executive Order on March 6 in Seattle. Karen Ducey / Getty Images

The Trump administration has argued that the new executive order is distinct and remedies any potential legal vulnerabilities from the original ban. On Monday, a senior Justice Department official told NBC News that they still believe the decisions against the original executive order were “misguided.”

Washington state’s announcement comes just one day after

Hawaii became the first state to sue Trump over the revised travel ban.

In its lawsuit, Hawaii claims the new executive order will harm its economy by reducing international travel and tourism. The state’s universities and private employers “will be unable to recruit or to welcome qualified individuals from the six designated countries.”

Hawaii, which said it is the nation’s most ethnically diverse state, also says its residents who have immediate family members living in the affected countries are now blocked from receiving visits from their relatives.

The state claims the new order “has the effect of disfavoring Islam,” in violation of the Constitution.

The Trump administration has yet to respond. But in earlier court filings, the government anticipated some of these arguments. The Justice Department said the new executive order contains “a robust waiver provision,” allowing exceptions to the 90-day ban on entry to the U.S. from six countries.

“That case-by-case process plainly satisfies any possible due process requirements,” the administration argued, when a U.S. citizen, company, or university seeks the entry of someone overseas.

A hearing on the suit is set for March 15 — the day before Trump’s revised travel ban is scheduled to go into effect.

The original executive order, which Trump signed late last month, barred entry for 90 days for nationals of Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Iran, Somalia, Libya, and Yemen. It also stopped refugees from entering the U.S. for 120 days and indefinitely suspended all Syrian refugee entry.

Image: Protest against revised travel ban in front of the White House

