S. Korea's Disgraced President Removed From Power

Protesters at a rally calling for impeachment of President Park Geun-hye near the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, on March 10, 2017. Lee Jin-man / AP

South Korea’s opposition-controlled parliament voted to impeach Park in December amid suspicions that she colluded with a confidante to filch from companies and allowed the friend to secretly manipulate state affairs.

The impeachment motion filed by lawmakers accused the president of extortion, bribery, abuse of power and leaking government secrets. Park has apologized for putting trust in her friend, Choi Soon-sil, but denies any legal wrongdoing.

The ruling instantly strips Park of her powers and also her immunity against prosecution. She could be interrogated by prosecutors seeking to indict her on criminal charges. Park has repeatedly refused to be interviewed by prosecutors over the scandal in recent months, but that will be harder to do if prosecutors have an arrest warrant.

The country’s election law requires a presidential vote within 60 days, which likely means May 9.

