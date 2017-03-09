Middle Georgia Food Bank cuts ribbon on new 4000 sq. foot freezer

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Middle Georgia Food Bank has a new ice cold edition to their facility.

$800,000 in grants and several months of construction later, they’ll cut the ribbon on their brand new 4250 square foot freezer this evening.

Executive Director Douglas Rohme says the newly built freezer, double the size of their current freezer, will allow space and then some to store donated food items.

“We’re just going to be able to do a lot more things. Our existing freezer right now is packed,” he continued.

Rhome added that the new freezer will also ensure food being picked up by agencies is being stored at the right temperature.

“We’re going to have the capacity and the capability to have about 288 pallets in this freezer and that’s with still having plenty of room,” said Rohme.

They’ll use the old freezer as their new refrigerator, which will give the food bank twice as much storage space there also.

