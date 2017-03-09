Mercer Law Forum on Comprehensive Civil Rights

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mercer law students, law professors and civil rights attorneys discussed an interesting topic Thursday afternoon.

Representatives from The American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia (ACLU) and Georgia Equality engaged in a discussion with law students to talk about Georgia’s lack of civil rights law. There were potential solutions proposed to strengthen the state’s nondiscrimination protections.

Mercer law student Aliayah Baaith helped facilitate the forum. She says the group was mainly focused on getting others comfortable with talking about civil rights.

Baaith adds, “This is an issue and this is something that we have to get past and we have to make it a conversation to even get it to that portion of legislature to where it is even something that could be passed as a bill.”

The American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia visits schools across Georgia to discuss comprehensive civil rights.