Memorial golf tourney raising money for Museum of Aviation Foundation

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Museum of Aviation is inviting all golf players to come out for its annual Brig. Gen. Robert L. Scott Memorial Golf Tournament.

Jenny Mass and Mary Lynn Harrison with the Museum of Aviation Foundation came on 41Today to encourage people to come out and play. All proceeds go to outreach programs within the Museum of Aviation Foundation.

The tournament is Monday, March 27 at Idle Hour Country Club in Macon. It is a scramble tournament with shotgun starts at 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

A free breakfast or lunch is available for players, so is a commemorative t-shirt.

For more information, or to register for the tournament, click here.