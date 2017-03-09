Man found shot to death in front yard

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was found shot to death at a home in Warner Robins early Thursday morning.

Warner Robins Police found 43 year old Edward Mckellar’s body in the front yard of a home in the 500 block of South Third Street at 12:48 a.m.

Mckellar was shot in the head.

The shooter has been identified. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with additional information on this case should contact Det. Justin Clark at 478-302-5378 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.