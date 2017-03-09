Macon woman arrested for sexual contact with prisoners

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon woman was arrested early this morning at her house over off of Napier Avenue.

The Department of Corrections issued a search warrant for 36 year old Jodi Rigby, a former employee at a state prison.

Rigby is being accused of engaging in sexual acts with inmates and other prison personnel as well as trading contraband items with prisoners.

Her neighbor Edward Bramlett says he didn’t know her very well but was surprised to hear about what happened.

“I’m kind of shocked. You know normally we don’t have in this neighborhood any problems. We weren’t aware of anything going on in this neighborhood really,” said Bramlett.

Bramlett recalled Rigby making headlines in 2015 as a person in question in the death of her four year-old daughter.

The girl was found dead in her room with a blinds cord wrapped around her neck. The incident was eventually ruled an accidental death.

Rigby is currently in custody at the Bibb County Jail. No bond has been set for her release.