Leading HVAC company brings Innovation Tour to Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Specialists from a giant in the heating and ventilation industry stopped by Macon on Thursday–in a semi truck turned classroom.

Modine Manufacturing Company gave local engineering contractors an inside look at the latest in heating and air condition technology.

They also held continuing education courses for contractors to earn credits.

“The classes are totally free. We just offer it as a service to consulting engineers and architects,” said Modine’s Joe Ellison.

Ellison added that Modine decided to offer the courses as a way of helping local contractors and because of the company’s expertise on cutting edge equipment.

“It helps them learn about new technologies that are available to make public buildings more efficient and helps them just keep their professional engineering license,” he continued.

Ellison says contractors and engineers are required by law to take these courses and be up to speed on the latest in HVAC technology.