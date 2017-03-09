Jury Selection Begins for Trial of Alleged Penn. Cop Killer

Jury selection in the murder trial of alleged Pennsylvania cop killer Eric Frein began Thursday.

Frein, 31, is charged with the murder of state police Cpl. Bryon Dickson and with wounding trooper Alex Douglass in a September 2014 sniper attack on a police station in Pike County. Prosecutors added two additional counts of terrorism to the charge after discovering a letter allegedly written by Frein that stated “another revolution can get us back to the liberties we once had.”

Prosecutors have said they plan to seek the death penalty in the case.

Frein pleaded not guilty to the charges.

After the attack, Frein led authorities on a 48-day manhunt through the Pocono Mountains, causing the area to go on lockdown. The entire chase, which included hundreds of police officers and law enforcement, cost authorities approximately $11 million.

Frein was eventually apprehended 90 miles north of Philadelphia outside of an abandoned airport hangar.

Judge Gregory H. Chelak ordered that jury selection take place on Thursday in Chester County, on the opposite side of the state, because of how the attack and ensuing manhunt affected Pike County.

According to court officials, 1,200 potential jurors make up the current jury pool. Though 300 were to report Thursday, only 104 potential jurors spent an hour inside the courtroom. Another 300 were expected Friday, though that number could dwindle.

