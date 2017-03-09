Iceland Wants to Require Equal Pay for Women

Prime Minister of Iceland Bjarni Benediktsson speaks during “Women in the Changing World of Work: Planet 50-50 by 2030” at 2017 International Women’s Day at United Nations Headquarters on March 8. Monica Schipper / WireImage

Also on Wednesday, Iceland’s Equality and Social Affairs Minister Thorsteinn Viglundsson attended a panel debate in Brussels with other European leaders, where he stated the approach towards equal pay standards

“needs to be bold.”

The new legislation, which Iceland is hoping to implement by 2022, comes

four months after thousands of Icelandic women walked out of work early in protest of the wage gap. It will likely have support from both sides of the government and not have trouble passing through parliament.

As a leader in gender equality, Iceland has

vowed to narrow the gender pay gap by 2020 and has set quotas for the number of women on corporate boards. The country ranks highest on the World Economic Forum’s Gender Gap Index, beating out the U.S., which placed 28 in 2016.

The nation’s most recent

October elections saw Iceland become the most gender equal parliament in the world among countries without a quota system, with 48 percent of lawmakers being women.

Despite this, Benediktsson said the government still has work to do on the gender equality front, as Icelandic women are still paid 14 to 18 percent less than men.

“We may rank number one in the world at the moment, but the job is not done still,” he said. “Just a few months ago, we had elections in Iceland, and gender equality is still on the political agenda. It is one of the most important agendas still.”

A July

Pew Research study found women in the U.S. earn 83 percent of a man’s paycheck. The study also suggested that pay grade is split along racial lines as well, with Asian and white women earning more than black and Hispanic women.

During Wednesday’s HeForShe conference, Benediktsson also presented Phumzile Mlambo, executive director of U.N. Women, with a pink cake showcasing the organization’s logo and his personal experiences with feminism.

“It’s about not being afraid of your feelings and expressing them. Being a politician, sometimes it is expected that you are the stereotype,” he said. “But it’s also about showing you are a human being. At the end of the day, that’s the best way to relate to the people you are trying to get the message across to.”