Former Laurens Co. Commissioner donates land for fire station

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A new fire station will help firefighters keep Laurens County residents even safer.

For one former county commissioner, it’s also about remembering someone special.

A new set of doors is opening in Laurens County.

“I thought it would be a good thing to donate some land in his memory since we were looking for some land in this area,” said former Laurens County Commissioner Buddy Adams.

And so is a new way to remember a man with a lot of history.

“He was the type of guy that would give you the shirt off his back if he could help you,” said Adams.

Adams wanted to remember his father W.T. Adams, and help the county by donating land to build a fire station near the intersection of Evergreen Road and Highway 441.

“It’s a great opportunity for the county and this piece of property is ideal for where we wanted it to be at,” said Adams.

The commission is nearly finished with the station, which should be done in the next few weeks.

“All the amenities you would typically find in a fire station,” said Laurens County Commission Chairman Trae Kemp.

Kemp knows this will help the county.

“We’re the third largest county in the state so it’s more difficult for us to cover our citizens than a lot of other places in the state so having a place that gives the citizens the kind of coverage they deserve is important,” said Kemp.

It will be a place for fire coverage, and a place to cast a vote.

“There’s going to be two voting precincts housed here so that’s going to allow better access for everyone to come and vote,” said Kemp.

All because of the hard work of the commissioners and former commissioners.

“To give some of himself really, to make this happen it makes it that much better–it almost sweetens the deal a little bit,” said Kemp. “Not just because it’s cheaper, but because it has more meaning.”

So when these doors open, they’ll open new memories and opportunities for Laurens County.

“He was a great guy, he loved Dublin,” said Adams, speaking of his father.