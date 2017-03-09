Florida Lawyer's Pants Catch Fire During Arson Trial

Stephen Gutierrez. thelawdoctor.net

As Gutierrez argued Charles’ car had merely spontaneously combusted, the lawyer’s pants seemed to do the same.

Witnesses in the courtroom told the Herald the moment was “surreal,” as Gutierrez rushed out of the courtroom while smoke billowed from his pocket.

Gutierrez returned unharmed to the courtroom moments later and said a faulty E-cigarette battery was to blame.

Reports of electronic cigarette batteries exploding have been documented across the country. Battery malfunctions have been known to cause burns on the hands and face, fractured bones and even loss of eyesight.

In 2016, a

19-year-old’s e-cigarette exploded in his pants pocket, setting his pants on fire and causing serious burns on his upper thigh.

But because e-cigarettes aren’t regulated, there’s no record of how many faulty devices have exploded or injured people.

Luckily, it seems Gutierrez came away from the explosion unscathed.

A Florida State Attorney’s Office spokesman said he could neither confirm or deny an investigation was ongoing into the incident, but said no arrests had been made.

Gutierrez didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.