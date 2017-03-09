Fire department offers free smoke alarms and batteries

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s almost time to turn your clocks forward and while you’re at it, the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department suggests you change the batteries on your smoke alarms, too.

It’s all part of the Operation Safe Home program offered by the Insurance and Safety Fire Commission.

Commissioner Jay Florence stopped by the fire station Thursday afternoon to drop off batteries and three dozen smoke alarms. Florence says it’s important to have working alarms especially after last year’s fire statistics in Georgia.

“In 2016, there were 106 residential fires that resulted in 141 deaths and only ten of those homes had working fire alarms,” said Florence.

If you don’t have a working fire alarm or just need batteries, the fire department encourages you to give them a call at (478) 751-9180. They’ll even go out and install the alarms.