Cat Of The Week: Laney

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Laney is your Cat Of The Week this week.

She is a black cat and about 7-months-old. Laney is sweet and likes to cuddle.

Deborah Reddish from Kitty City Cat Rescue came in the studio to introduce her. She says Laney would be good for any family.

Laney is up for adoption by the end of the week. Her sister, Ava was the Cat Of The Week last week.

There is a special discount going on if you adopt two cats.

If you’d like to adopt Ava or any of the other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the new location at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. For more information, head to their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799.