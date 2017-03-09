Border Detentions Drop to Five-Year Low, DHS Says

Nikita Biryukov – NBC News

Trump has made his stance on undocumented immigration clear. Since his inauguration Jan. 20, he has signed executive orders to hire 5,000 new Border Patrol agents and 10,000 more Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents — despite having instituted a federal hiring freeze. On Trump’s watch, ICE has ratcheted up deportations, continuing a trend that started under President Barack Obama.

Related:

Washington State Wants Restraining Order Applied to Trump’s New Travel Order

But the numbers may be misleading or even deceptive, said Mary Giovagnoli, director of the Immigration Policy Center at the American Immigration Council.

“It makes me suspicious of the numbers in isolation, and I would really want to look at what was happening at individual points of entry and what the full set of circumstances are on the ground,” said Giovagnoli, a former attorney for the Department of Homeland Security. “I think the executive orders haven’t even been put into place yet with respect to the various border elements.”

Apprehension figures were last this low in 2011. Just more than 24,000 apprehensions were made that December, and the figures doubled over the following months. With this year’s figures lagging in February, despite an early spring, such a swift climb seems unlikely.

Still, Giovagnoli said, “it takes a very long time for some people to make it from El Salvador to the southwest border.”