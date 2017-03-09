Annual festival bringing new attractions to downtown Forsyth

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The 30th annual Forsythia Festival is back this weekend!

20,000 people will fill the streets of downtown Forsyth, which will be lined with arts, crafts, food, music and fun!

Kari Buckindail, Program Coordinator for the Forsyth-Monroe County Chamber of Commerce came on 41Today to talk about the festival and some of the new things, including an evening of food trucks. She’s been a festival-goer multiple times but now is in an organizational role.

This year the Forsythia 5K will be Saturday, March 11 starting at 7 a.m.

Another new addition is the Forsythia Tailgate Toss, beginning at noon on Saturday. It is a cornhole tournament with fun prizes and a $100 prize.

There is a Kids Corner available with inflatables, obstacles and pony rides.

For a full list of events this weekend, visit http://www.forsythiafestival.com/event-tickets/.