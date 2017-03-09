5 Injured, 2 Arrested in Ax Attack at German Train Station

Image: Special police commandos arrive at the main train station in Duesseldorf

Special police commandos arrive at the main train station in Duesseldorf, Germany, after five people were injured by at least one attacker with an ax on Thursday. David Young / AFP – Getty Images

No other details were immediately available, including indications of a possible motive, police said. The train station was closed as federal, regional and local police scoured the station.

The attack comes less than a year after three Syrian men believed to be affiliated with ISIS were arrested on

suspicion of plotting a terrorist attack in Düsseldorf.

Düsseldorf, in western Germany about 50 miles from the Dutch border, is the capital of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s largest state.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

