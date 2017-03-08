Worst May Be to Come for Record Wildfires in Plains

The remains of a family farm destroyed by fire in Harper County, Oklahoma. Clinton Dean McFadden II

With difficult terrain blocking ground equipment, the National Guard dispatched six UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters to drop tens of thousands of gallons of water over the fires in Kansas, said Jay Gradinger, the Kansas National Guard’s military assistant to civil authorities.

Authorities requested two CH-47 Chinook helicopters to beef up the aerial assault on Wednesday afternoon Gradinger said.

Little expansion was reported Wednesday in fires that have consumed almost 500,000 acres in Texas, where four people are confirmed to have been killed. One of the largest fires, the 135,000-acre Lefors East fire in Gray County, was 95 percent contained by Wednesday afternoon, the Texas A&M University Forestry Service said.

No causes for the fires have been determined, authorities said.

New research published last month in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that 84 percent of wildfires in the United States are caused by humans.