Woman having car trouble hit by truck on Watson Blvd.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a truck while she was having car trouble on Watson Blvd. Tuesday night.

According to the Warner Robins Police Department, the 52-year-old woman stopped her car in the westbound lane of Watson Blvd. and went to pop her hood. Her car was hit from behind by a F-350 truck, driven by a 70-year-old man.

The accident happened around 7 p.m. near Knodishall Drive. Investigators say no emergency signals or lights were visible on the woman’s car when the accident happened.

Both the woman and truck driver were taken to the hospital. The woman is currently in critical condition.

The incident is under investigation by the Warner Robins Traffic Unit.