What to Expect on 'A Day Without Women'

Women participate during the International Women’s Day March and Rally in Los Angeles on March 5. The rally is a lead up to the annual International Women’s Day on March 8. David McNew / Getty Images

The Trump Factor

January’s

Women’s March attempted to avoid partisanship, inviting conservative and liberal women of all backgrounds to take part. But over a month after the inauguration of President Trump, Women’s March co-founder Bob Bland told NBC News the “misogynist views and actions of the Trump administration transcend partisan politics.”

“What we’re seeing is a threat to women overall and to our democracy,” said Bland. “We would need to do this regardless of who’s in office.”

Reproductive rights advocates like Planned Parenthood and the National Abortion Federation will be protesting in D.C. at the “Resist Trump/Kill the Gag” rally. The groups slammed the so-called

“Global Gag Rule” that Trump signed on January 24, which bans health care providers worldwide from discussing abortion with patients if they receive U.S. funding.

Also in DC at the Women Workers Rising rally, protesters will stand outside the U.S. Department of Labor building and ask the Trump administration for an “end to workplace violence and harassment and to promote pay equity, one fair living wage, paid leave, and labor rights at work,” according to a

statement on the event’s website.

The Value of Labor

Because some women are skipping work, the subject of pay equity is prominent.

Lloyd said one goal shared by North Carolina protesters is “not only for women to get equal pay, but also a living wage of $15 an hour.”

Taking a day off of work isn’t possible for everyone, and the Women’s Strike has faced criticism as some have dubbed it ‘

A Day Without Privileged Women.’ The strike’s organizing team in the U.S. has responded to the critics by pointing out their own diverse backgrounds.

Lloyd also rejected arguments that striking was a “privileged” move.

“It’s a patronizing, liberal statement to say that only women of privilege can take part,” said Lloyd. ” We have to go forward and upward — the constant criticisms aren’t helping. Nobody’s perfect, nobody gets it the right the first time. It’s just that something has to be done.”

The Fight for 15 movement, which advocates for a living wage for fast food workers, took part in a Sunday rally in Los Angeles for International Women’s Day — one that may have been necessary for some working women that can’t afford to strike.

The National Women’s Law Center, which advocates for equal pay and conducts

research into the wage gap, announced in a blog post that it would be closing its office Wednesday to allow employees to participate in the strike.