WeShowUp: Conservative Women Respond to Women's Strike

Texas state Sen. Konni Burton (file) Ralph Barrera / Austin American-Statesman via AP file

The group opposes what it called a “mob mentality” on the left, saying that some women feel bullied by the voices of the Women’s March movement. Right2Speak encouraged those women on Wednesday to continue attending work and school.

Texas state senator Konni Burton blasted the Women’s Strike, tweeting an image that showed her at work in the legislature with a caption reading “A day without a woman? No thanks. This woman doesn’t stop!”

Instead of encouraging women to go on strike, Right2Speak suggested “power lunches” in locations around the country to bring working conservative women together.

“Women in the Midwest are more than the protests, more than the mob mentality,” said Robin Moore, a Right2Speak member in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in a statement. “We may not always agree with one another, but we will respect each other’s voice. We are voices of reason and integrity, of both love and liberty.

“I will fight not just for my voice to be heard, but for the voices of all women who are being marginalized by this far-left movement,” Moore said.