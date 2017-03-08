Trump Administration Previews Defense of New Travel Order

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

The Justice Department says the new version of President Trump’s executive order on travel allows the government wide latitude to grant exceptions, previewing its defense of an expected wave of new legal challenges.

The outline of the Justice Department’s position comes in court documents filed late Tuesday in Honolulu, anticipating a renewed legal challenge to President Trump’s executive order on travel.

The new executive order contains “a robust waiver provision,” allowing exceptions to the 90-day ban on travel from six countries. “That case-by-case process plainly satisfies any possible due process requirements,” the administration argued, when a U.S. citizen, company, or university seeks the entry of someone overseas.

Hawaii has told a federal judge that it intends to file a new lawsuit against the revised executive order, arguing in part that it would affect “thousands of individuals across the United States and Hawaii who have immediate family members living in the affected countries” and who will be unable to receive visits from their relatives.

The government says the new order gives examples of when a waiver could be appropriate, including when a foreign national “seeks to enter the United States to visit a close family member.”

Exceptions could also be made when a person in one of the six affected countries seeks entry “for significant business or professional obligations.” Lawsuits filed against the original order said business and universities would be harmed if they could not recruit talent or visiting scholars, and that claim will be raised again in the new challenges.

Image: Immigration activists rally outside of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection headquarters in Washington

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Former Cherry Blossom Festival President & CEO Jake Ferro.
15 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Former Cherry Blossom Festival CEO sues board for millions
Read More»
48 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
ISIS Leader Fled Mosul but Left Die-Hard Followers Behind
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
'Cowardly': More Jewish Centers Close for Bomb Threats
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»