Tim Kaine's Son Arrested During Trump Protest

Linwood Kaine, son of Sen. Tim Kaine, was arrested after protesters disrupted a rally in support of President Trump at Minnesota’s state Capitol. Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office

Minnesota State Patrol Lt. Tiffani Nielson told NBC News on Saturday that approximately

300 Trump supporters were rallying before the scuffle broke out.

Nielson said approximately “50 anti-Trump protesters started a big fight in our rotunda area,” before the arrests were made.

The second oldest son of the former Hillary Clinton running mate was taken into custody just outside of the Minnesota State Capitol.

Sen. Tim Kaine and wife Anne Holton released a statement following Linwood Kaine’s arrest.

“We love that our three children have their own views and concerns about current political issues,” the statement reads. “They fully understand the responsibility to express those concerns peacefully.”

Tim Kaine and Holton also have a 26-year-old son,

Nat, who is a Marine, and a daughter, Annella, a student at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts.

Across the United States, hundreds of people rallied on March 4 to show their support for President Donald Trump and the new policies he’s made flagship causes of his administration.

Many counter-protests were also held across the country, including the one Linwood Kaine attended.