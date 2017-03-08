Thieves target mailboxes in Bibb County

MACON, Georgia (41-NBC/WMGT) – Here’s a warning tonight about mail theft in the Macon area.

Since the beginning of the year, Macon Bibb deputies say there have been more than a dozen mail thefts throughout the area.

Mail thefts have been reported on Covington Drive, Canyon Road, Stonefield Circle and in the Oakview Subdivision in South Bibb County.

deputies are urging people to be careful.

Captain George Meadows from the Macon Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said, “If you are mailing out payments take them to a drop box take them to the post office. Go paperless with your credit cards if you can if you have any sensitive statements especially blank checks especially blank checks do not have them sent to your mailbox.”

Some of the mail the thieves stole but didn’t want, was dumped on Wimbish Road.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Postal Service are investigating.