MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two men stole nearly $1000 worth of sunglasses from Sunglass Hut at the Shoppes at River Crossing in Macon Monday.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the men went inside around 8:30 p.m.

One grabbed a pair of sunglasses and hid them, then moved to the front of the store and grabbed more pairs.

Then, they left together.

The mall is located at 5080 Riverside Drive.

If you have any idea who’s involved, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 751-7500.