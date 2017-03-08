Rescue mission to host baby shower

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia is collecting baby items for a baby shower they’re hosting on Friday. The shower is in honor of four women who have experienced domestic violence.

The mission is for donations including any baby items, such as diapers, bottles, clothes and other necessities. Two of the mothers are currently pregnant, and the other two have infants. Because of their situations they didn’t get to experience having a baby shower. Like Shannette Parks who has three children, one of which will benefit from donations.

“As much as I wanted one, I was not fortunate, you know and family wise,” said Parks. “I felt like nobody cared.”

The mission is registered at Target, Amazon, and Babies-R-Us. You can donate now, or drop items off at the rescue mission located at 774 Hazel Street on Friday from 4 PM to 7 PM.