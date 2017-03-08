Patients Flee Onto Window Ledges as Gunmen Kill 30 at Hospital

An Afghan man cries outside the military hospital in Kabul on Wednesday. Mohammad Ismail / Reuters

The hospital treats military casualties from around the country. It is located across the road from the heavily-fortified U.S. Embassy.

State Department acting spokesman Mark Toner said the U.S. strongly condemns the attack. “Targeting a medical facility that promotes care for brave Afghans working to protect their citizens has no possible justification,” Toner said during a briefing with reporters.

A State Department official told NBC News there are no reports of U.S. citizens injured or killed in the attack.

The incident underlines warnings by government officials that high-profile attacks in Kabul are likely to escalate this year.

Afghan security forces have struggled to combat both the Taliban and ISIS since the U.S. and NATO formally concluded their combat mission at the end of 2014, switching to an advisory and counterterrorism role.