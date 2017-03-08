Patients Flee Onto Window Ledges as Attackers Target Hospital

KABUL, Afghanistan — Gunmen dressed as doctors stormed a military hospital near the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan’s capital on Wednesday, killing at least three people and wounding more than 60.

The attack set off clashes with security forces that continued for hours.

As the fighting went on, some patients climbed out of the building and could be seen sheltering on window ledges.

Gen. Dawlat Waziri, a Defense Ministry spokesman, said an unknown number of gunmen entered the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Hospital after an explosion and gunfire.

The 400-bed military hospital is located in the Wazir Akbar Khan area of Kabul.

The gunmen holed themselves up on the upper floors of the hospital and engaged special forces sent to the scene, officials said.

Health Ministry spokesman Ismail Kawasi said at least three bodies of civilians and more than 60 wounded people had been brought to nearby hospitals, adding that the toll was likely to rise.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, tweeted that the militant group was not responsible for the attack.

Image: Afghan National Army soldiers descend from helicopter

