House Intel Dems To Seek Testimony of Trump Dossier Author Steele

The House Intelligence Committee will seek the testimony of the former British spy who authored an explosive dossier alleging collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia’s covert election manipulation effort, the ranking Democrat says. Rep. Adam Schiff of California told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Tuesday night that he will “certainly be requesting [Steele’s] testimony.” “If there’s an issue about whether he is willing to come before the committee, I can say I am more than willing to go to him, and I know there are other members of the committee would join me in that,” Schiff added. “So, if it’s an issue of his not wanting to appear or to come here and face questions from the whole committee, we more than welcome his cooperation in any manner that he is comfortable.” Schiff added that the committee “certainly want to get to the bottom of the details of that dossier and report what has been substantiated, what hasn’t, and find out just how he based those conclusions…” Also: “To whatever degree he is willing to share with us any sources of his information.” After spending weeks in hiding, Steele reappeared this week at the London offices of his intelligence firm, but he declined to discuss the dossier.

Christopher Steele, the ex-spy who prepared an explosive dossier on the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia, emerged from hiding Tuesday to say he’d returned to work. The former MI6 agent spoke briefly to reporters outside the London offices of his private intelligence firm, Orbis Business Intelligence. “I’m really pleased to be back here working again at the Orbis’s offices in London today,” said Steele, who worked for MI6 for more than 20 years and served in Moscow. “I’m now going to be focusing my efforts on supporting the broader interests of our company here. I’d like to say a warm thank you to everyone who sent me kind messages and support over the last few weeks. “I won’t be making any further statements or comments at this time.” The allegations in the dossier, derived from research originally commissioned by anti-Trump Republicans and then underwritten by Democrats, have not been substantiated. The FBI took them seriously enough, however, to offer to pay Steele to pursue additional investigation. Steele ultimately declined. Steele worked in British intelligence before cofounding Orbis in 2009.

Chinese telecom giant ZTE agreed Tuesday to plead guilty to violating U.S. laws that restrict business with Iran, and will pay the largest criminal fine ever in an export case — nearly $900 million. Federal officials called the plea and fines “a new high-water mark in enforcement efforts.” ZTE, the fourth-largest smartphone vendor in the U.S., admitted it shipped millions of dollars worth of U.S.-sourced products to Iran illegally, sales “that were approved at the highest levels of the company,” federal officials said. Employees were asked to sign non-disclosure agreements about the sales and used an e-mail system that automatically deleted messages. The company also admitted that employees lied to federal investigators who inquired about the sales. “ZTE Corporation not only violated export controls that keep sensitive American technology out of the hands of hostile regimes like Iran’s — they lied to federal investigators and even deceived their own counsel and internal investigators about their illegal acts,” said Attorney General Jeff Sessions. “This plea agreement holds them accountable, and makes clear that our government will use every tool we have to punish companies who would violate our laws, obstruct justice and jeopardize our national security.” ZTE sells phone handsets to AT&T, T-Mobile US, and Sprint. Visitors test smart phones at the ZTE’s stand during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain on Feb. 23, 2016. Lluis Gene / AFP – Getty Images

The barrage of medium-range missiles that North Korea fired into the ocean late Sunday night and early Monday morning actually included five missiles, not four, but one of the missiles failed at launch, according to two senior defense officials. The four missiles traveled more than 600 miles east towards Japan before hitting the water. Asked about the launch in Monday’s daily gaggle, Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis would say only that the U.S. tracked multiple launches and that four missiles “splashed down” in the sea. Davis characterized the overnight launch as “consistent with North Korea’s long history of provocative behavior.” A visitor walks by the TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea’s missile firing, at Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, March 6, 2017. Lee Jin-man / AP

Rod Stewart’s wife has removed a homemade video from her Instagram account that showed the singer pretending to cut the throat of a friend in Abu Dhabi. Because the video showed Stewart apparently forcing the man to kneel atop a sand dune and then pretending to reach around from behind and cut his throat, it was reminiscent of an ISIS beheading video. Stewart apologized for the video on his official twitter account. “From re-enacting The Beatles Abbey Road crossing to spontaneously playing out Game of Thrones, we were simply larking about pre show. Understandably this has been misinterpreted and I send my deepest apologies to those who have been offended.” Stewart, 72, played the du Arena in Abu Dhabi on Thursday night. Rod Stewart appears to imitate ISIS execution for video.

The brother-in-law of a regional Yemeni al Qaeda leader confirmed to NBC News that the al Qaeda leader was killed overnight in a U.S. airstrike, one of a wave of strikes in Yemen that began Thursday. Osama Haidar was in a car in Abyan province with several other men when their car was struck by either a drone or a plane, said his brother-in-law , Aly Mohamed Somly, via phone from the Yemeni capital of Sanaa. “I found out today that he and four others were hit … and killed,” said Somly. “The car belonged to al Qaeda,” said Somly. He named one of the other dead men as Radwan al Naqib. Yemeni media described Haidar as the leader of al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) in a portion of the governorate of Aden. Somly said that his brother-in-law joined al Qaeda’s Yemeni affiliate,after he was jailed and tortured. “Al Qaeda helped him out in jail and received him when he was released.” Somly said Haidar fought with al Qaeda against the Iranian-backed Shia Houthi rebels. He then found himself fighting Saudi and United Arab Emirates forces when those countries began fighting al Qaeda. Emirates troops took part in the January U.S. SEAL raid on an alleged al Qaeda encampment in the mountains of Yemen that left one SEAL dead. During the past two days, the U.S. has launched dozens of airstrikes in Yemen. An image released by a Yemeni organization purports to show bullet holes in a building damaged in the U.S. raid in Yemen to capture or kill Qassim al-Rimi. National Organization of Drone Victims

Seven Syrians who say they were tortured under President Bashar al-Assad’s regime have filed a criminal complaint against high-level military intelligence officials in a German court, describing how prisoners were suspended by their wrists for hours, subjected to electric shocks and raped. The German Code Against International Crimes allows courts there to prosecute crimes against humanity and war crimes regardless of where the incidents occurred or the victims’ nationality, according to the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights, which brought the case. The complaint filed Wednesday details what the center calls “inhuman conditions inside the prisons of the Military Intelligence Service as well as the systematic practice of torture and other forms of cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment.” One survivor alleges that he was beaten with a hard plastic tube for several hours and saw interrogators stab others with pencils. Another said cleaning chemicals were poured on his body, burning his skin. A 57-year-old lawyer who wrote articles critical of the Syrian government said he was given electric shocks during a two-week detention in 2015. Most of the victims and witnesses now live in Germany.

On Sunday tests of a KLM plane at Los Angeles International Airport yielded a positive hit for nitroglycerin, according to officials with knowledge of the situation. TSA agents were conducting explosive residue swab tests of items on KLM Flight 602, which was scheduled to depart LAX for Amsterdam just before 2 p.m., when they got the result. The TSA agents then notified LAX police, who swept the 747 with dogs, but found no evidence of an explosive device. Positive swab results do not necessarily indicate the actual presence of explosives, and nitroglycerin has other uses. For example, it is often prescribed to people who suffer from coronary disease, and has also been used in ointments. Authorities determined there was no risk to passengers, and the flight was allowed to depart after a delay of nearly two hours. It reached Amsterdam without incident. The test results still caused consternation, however — because not all the officials from other agencies who work at LAX were aware that the TSA conducts such tests. The random sweeps or “playbook exercises” date back more than a decade and are done in accordance with a little-known agreement with the European Union, in which the TSA conducts random sweeps on outbound flights. Sometimes that can include using dogs to search the cabin or, as in the case of the KLM flight, searching or swabbing various parts of the plane, including overhead bins, seats and seat pockets, for the presence of explosives or other threat items. Officials who were not informed about the TSA tests beforehand would like to meet with the TSA to discuss a protocol. In a statement, the TSA said it uses “seen and unseen tools to keep passengers safe,” which add “flexibility” to its security efforts. “In addition to introducing a high level of unpredictability, and therefore deterrence,” said a spokesman, “this type of random and unpredictable screening/inspection program represents another formidable layer of security and mitigates both unknown and insider threats.” Air and ground traffic arrives to LAX on November 26, 2014 in Los Angeles. David McNew / Getty Images, file

Sebastian Gorka, the White House foreign policy adviser who works for strategist Steve Bannon, has been crowing about three words Donald Trump uttered in his speech to Congress Tuesday: “Radical Islamic terrorism.” “After 8 years of obfuscation and disastrous Counterterrorism policies those 3 words are key to Victory against Global Jihadism,” Gorka tweeted Tuesday. Gorka has yet to address the fact that in his own PhD dissertation in 2007, he argued against putting a religious label on extremism. Doing so, he wrote, would do “a great disservice to law-abiding Muslims everywhere and also add an undeserved sense of quasi-religious legitimacy to murderous terrorists that have little in common with the teachings of the Koran or Mohammed.” Leaving that aside, it’s clear Gorka and his allies won a policy victory over others, including national security adviser H.R. McMaster, who advised Trump that associating Islam with terrorism plays into the hands of the enemy by risking alienating peaceful, law-abiding Muslims. Bannon and Gorka argue the opposite: That the U.S. must proclaim to the world that jihadi terrorism springs from a faction within the religion itself, thereby helping moderates win what they call the war within Islam. Asked about McMaster’s widely reported views on NPR Tuesday morning, Gorka responded that McMaster never said such things. Deputy assistant to President Trump Sebastian Gorka, center, and ACU Board Member Zuhdi Jasser, left, participate in a discussion during the Conservative Political Action Conference on Feb. 24, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. Alex Wong / Getty Images