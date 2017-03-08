Here's Why the Statue of Liberty Went Dark Last Night

The lights on the Statue of Liberty went out Tuesday night and within minutes social media was speculating on what caused the abrupt darkness.

Lady Liberty’s lights darkened shortly before 11 p.m., although her torch and crown remained lit.

Some speculated that it was in protest of President Trump or a show of solidarity for the “Day Without a Woman” strike Wednesday.

“A sign of the times,” Kaivan Shroff posted on Twitter.

Shannon Woodward wrote that the lights were off “in honor of tomorrow’s A DAY WITHOUT A WOMAN.”

Anna Mahalak tweeted that it was because “Trump has plunged our country into darkness.”

The National Park Service had a less spectacular explanation: a project involving a new emergency backup generator.

“A portion of the lighting system that illuminates the Statue of Liberty experienced a temporary, unplanned outage tonight,” Parks spokesperson Jerry Willis said.

Willis said that the outage was “most likely due to work related to an ongoing project to activate a new emergency backup generator.” The work is part of a Hurricane Sandy recovery project.

The lights came back on shortly after midnight.

Crews return to Liberty Island on Wednesday morning and will be able to identify the exact cause then, Willis said.