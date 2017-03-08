Harlem Globetrotters visit Macon, play at Centreplex on Friday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Harlem Globetrotters are in Macon!

Ahead of their game at the Macon Centreplex on Friday, Orlando “El Gato” Melendez came on 41Today to show off some tricks and talk about Friday’s entertainment.

El Gato is the first and only Puerto-Rican born player for the Harlem Globetrotters. He got his nickname because cats would follow him when he would run to the basketball courts as a kid.

You can see El Gato and the Harlem Globetrotters play at the Macon Centreplex on Friday, March 10 at 7 p.m.

El Gato says it’ll be a night of fun for the whole family, especially kids. They will perform amazing ball-handling tricks, shooting precision and hilarious entertainment.

