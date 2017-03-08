Electrical Failures May Led to MH370 Crash

A Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777-200, similar to the one that vanished in 2014. Yu ming / Imaginechina via AP, file

Victims’ families have filed other lawsuits as well.

Among them, in March last year, a day before the deadline for litigation against Malaysia Airlines, 12 Chinese families whose relatives were aboard the flight filed a lawsuit in Beijing. It also named Boeing and jet engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce among the defendants. Another lawsuit on behalf of the families of 32 passengers was filed in Kuala Lumpur.

A month before, a Malaysian woman and her two young sons sued the airline seeking damages of $7.6 million for the loss of her husband, S.Puspanathan. An Australia-based woman, Jennifer Chong, whose husband Chong Ling Tan was on the flight, filed similar claims in Australia, alleging the airline was negligent in failing to ensure passengers’ safety.

The families of four more Australian passengers are seeking $200,000 compensation from Malaysia Airlines, according to documents filed in the Federal Court of Australia in April 2016.

In June 2016, two Malaysian boys whose father, Jee Jing Hang, was a passenger secured an out-of-court settlement in the first legal case against Malaysia Airlines and the government.