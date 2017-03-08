E3 Career Jump Start Program getting Macon-Bibb workforce ready

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A program led by the Middle Georgia Regional Commission is getting Macon-Bibb residents job-ready.

It’s called the E3 Career Jump Start Program, teaching participants the fundamentals of certain professions.

Karen Middleton, Chief of Resident Initiatives with the Macon Housing Authority and Tyler Garrison, Special Projects Coordinator with Worksource Macon-Bibb came on 41Today to talk about the benefits of the program.

Garrison says people who participate in the four-week training program can earn a National Career Readiness Certificate, OSHA 10 Hour General Industry and Fork Lift Certification. It’s aimed at getting participants ready for valuable manufacturing jobs in Macon-Bibb.

To get started, attend one of the information sessions. They are every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

First Tuesday – Washington Library

Second Tuesday – Dept. of Labor

Third Tuesday – Buck Melton Center

Fourth Tuesday – Helms Career Center

For more information, contact the Middle Georgia Regional Commission, Dept. of Workforce Development at 478-751-6160.