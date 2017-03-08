'Day Without a Woman' Draws Protests, Arrests

Blaine Benson at ‘A Day Without a Woman’ rally in NYC. Mary Emily O’Hara

“I’m here to represent her along with all the other strong and persistent women in my life who really have made such a dramatic impact on our society, and I support them,” Benson said. He added that President Trump’s relationship with the disabled community was “atrocious” and “so offensive.”

“It’s one of the largest minority groups in this country,” said Benson. “They’re not treated with respect. It’s a huge problem.”

In other cities, rallies and marches flooded the streets. Several school districts around the country were forced to close after teachers took the day off, and some businesses took part — offering free drinks, discounted food, and other perks to female customers.

At the nation’s capitol, an event dubbed Women Workers Rising took place on the steps of the U.S. Department of Labor, with speakers from labor unions demanding an end to the wage gap among other issues.

Abortion rights advocates marched in DC as well, heading to the White House on Wednesday morning to protest President Trump’s signing of the Reagan-era ‘Global Gag Rule,’ which forbids healthcare providers from discussing abortion if they receive U.S. funding.

A number of events took place in Chicago, including a rally for women workers at the Chicago Transit Authority headquarters. Outside the city’s gleaming Trump Tower, the women’s rights advocacy group Ultraviolet parked a van with a billboard reading, “We stand with the women striking, not the sexist in the White House.”

Numerous other events were scheduled to take place in the evening on Wednesday across the Midwest, West Coast, and the southern states.

Internationally, women marched throughout South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and parts of Africa. Photos and videos shared to social media using hashtags like #8M and #MujeresEnHuelga.