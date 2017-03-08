Crossing in Deadly Train-Bus Collision Has History of Accidents

Responders work the scene where a train hit a bus in Biloxi, Miss., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Gerald Herbert / AP

“As the bus traveled over the hump where the railroad track is, it reportedly became stuck on the track,” Sumwalt said. “Determining the length that that bus sat on those tracks will be critical to this investigation.”

In January, a Pepsi truck got stuck on the tracks and was struck by a train; no one was hurt in that incident. Three of the collisions at the crossing since 1976 involved deaths, including Tuesday’s accident, Sumwalt said. The other deadly collisions were in 2003 and 1983.

The four people who died were identified by the Harrison County Coroner Wednesday as Peggy Hoffman, 73, and Kenneth Hoffman, 82, of Lockhart, Texas; Clinton Havran, 79, of Sealy, Texas; and Deborah Orr, 62, of Bastrop, Texas.

Orr died at Merit Health Biloxi hospital after undergoing surgery, and the other three victims were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred at around 2:15 p.m., the coroner’s office said.

The Hoffmans were retired career teachers and administrators at the Lockhart Independent School District, district spokesperson Christina Courson said.

“In schools, in church, and in the community, they wanted to give everyone the support they needed to have better opportunities and pursue their best selves,” their family said in a statement Wednesday.

The crew of the freight train enacted an emergency stop about 510 feet away from the bus, and the train slowed from approximately 26 mph to 19 mph at the time of the collision, Sumwalt said. The bus was pushed about 200 feet down the track.

In this Jan. 5, 2017 photo, authorities investigate the scene of a large truck and a freight train collision near Main Street in Biloxi, Miss. Justin Mitchell / The Sun Herald via AP

The train had a forward-facing image recorder, and that will be taken to Washington, D.C. as part of the investigation, he said. The investigation will also involve measuring the height of the humped crossing, and the signage warning drivers.

Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich said in a statement that he will press for some train crossings in the city to be closed, something that was already under consideration before Tuesday’s crash.

“Our mission is not only to find out what happened, but why it happened — and that’s critical so we can keep accidents like this, keep tragedies like this, from happening in the future,” Sumwalt said.