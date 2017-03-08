Brazil Tumbles Deeper Into Its Worst Depression

The Christ the Redeemer statue surrounded by low clouds in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Jason Reed / Reuters

Some analysts now anticipate a pick-up in the economy, with forecasts suggesting the country will close the years with positive GDP of around 0.5 percent, close to 2014 levels when the economy was buoyed by events including the World Cup.

“In real terms, GDP is now nine percent below its pre-recession peak, Neil Shearing, Capital Economics’ chief emerging markets economist wrote in a note. “This is comfortably the worst recession in recorded history. However, we suspect that the fourth quarter should also mark the end of the recession.”

Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles told delegates at a meeting of the Economic and Social Development Council (CDES) Tuesday that indicators including supermarket sales, motorcycle production and consumer confidence signalled signs of recovery.

