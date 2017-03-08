American Medical Association Pans GOP Health Care Bill

House Majority Whip Scalise speaks about the American Health Care Act. Joshua Roberts / Reuters

The AMA, which lost several thousand members when it backed the ACA in 2010, had previously spoken in support of President Donald Trump’s health and human services secretary, Tom Price. In announcing its opposition to the GOP bill, the association noted that the AHCA will cost people more money and

gut CDC funding for killer diseases in addition to cutting insurance coverage for millions.

“That just won’t do,” Gurman said.

Related:

Many Experts Say the GOP Plan Won’t Work

In a letter sent to the bill’s House Republican sponsors, AMA executive vice president and CEO Dr. James Madara

outlined specific concerns surrounding “the proposed rollback of the Medicaid expansion under the ACA” and the provision blocking patients from seeking care at Planned Parenthood.

Two House committees were going through the proposed legislation Wednesday even as conservative groups rebelled, saying the AHCA doesn’t go far enough, and liberals derided it as an intent to destroy all the gains made by the 2010 law.

In addition to the AMA, five other groups representing half a million doctors have also spoken out strongly against the proposal.

“We are concerned that by rushing to a mark-up … in the Energy and Commerce and Ways and Means Committees, there will be insufficient time to obtain non-partisan estimates of this legislation’s impact by the Congressional Budget Office, or for medical organizations like ours and other key stakeholders in the health care community to offer substantive input on the bill,” the American Academy of Family Physicians, American Academy of Pediatrics, American College of Physicians, American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists: and the American Osteopathic Association said in a joint statement.

Related:

Health Care Bill Cuts Crucial Disease Prevention Fund

The American Lung Association also panned the Republican proposals, especially those that would limit federal funding of Medicaid, the state-federal joint plan for insuring low-income people.

“Americans who meet the eligibility for Medicaid expansion desperately need preventive services to improve their health,” CEO Harold Wimmer said.

“This population smokes at higher rates and is more likely to be at high risk for developing lung cancer. They need vital services including lung cancer screening for those considered at high risk to reduce their risk of dying from lung cancer, as well as tobacco cessation. Prevention must remain at the heart of any proposal aimed at improving the health of Americans,” Wimmer added.